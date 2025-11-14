By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria battles one of the highest rates of child malnutrition in the world, experts have called for stronger collective action to ensure that every child has access to adequate nutrition.

UNICEF reports that about 32 percent of Nigerian children under five are stunted, while nearly two million suffer from severe acute malnutrition each year. Only a small number of affected children receive treatment.

According to the agency, poor diets, food insecurity, and low dietary diversity continue to limit children’s growth and learning potential.

UNICEF emphasized that child nutrition is not solely the responsibility of parents but a shared duty. Society plays a vital role through government policies, community initiatives, and reforms in the food system. The agency highlighted that the “first 1,000 days” of life—from conception to age two—are the most crucial period for preventing irreversible damage caused by malnutrition.

In a report, Professor Ngozi Nnam, a senior nutritionist at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, noted that the country is regressing in its fight against child malnutrition. She urged increased public education, better use of local foods, and adequate feeding during early childhood.

Also, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, a Consultant Dietitian at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, recommended expanding school meal programs, nutrition education, and support schemes for vulnerable families. He said communities could complement these efforts by establishing gardens, food banks, and workshops that teach caregivers how to prepare balanced meals for children. Experts also stressed that the food industry must contribute by producing healthy, affordable food options and collaborating with NGOs and government agencies to promote better nutrition nationwide.

Addressing systemic issues such as income inequality, unemployment, and lack of resources is essential for building a society that can feed itself. Beyond government and community action, private-sector support is equally vital. Corporations like Peak 456 play a key role in supporting child growth and development. Over the years, Peak 456 has provided educational forums to nurture young leaders and continues to organize initiatives that promote child nutrition and overall well-being.

Experts agree that corporate involvement can complement public efforts. Nutrition advocates say private-sector participation can help finance education drives and develop fortified, child-friendly foods. “Nutrition is not just about feeding children; it’s about building the future. When companies, communities, and government agencies work together, the benefits multiply,” said Ogbonna

Raising awareness is equally important. Media outlets, schools, and healthcare providers can educate parents about exclusive breastfeeding, balanced diets, and the long-term risks of malnutrition. Malnutrition in early childhood has lifelong effects, from poor school performance to reduced productivity. UNICEF estimates that nearly 45 percent of deaths among children under five are linked to undernutrition.

By continuing to invest in child nutrition and educational initiatives, Peak 456 demonstrates how corporate action can complement national goals.

With sustained collaboration across government, communities, and the private sector, Nigeria can ensure that every child grows up healthy, well-nourished, and ready to reach their full potential.