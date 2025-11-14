SiBAN partners Vontech to boost Nigeria’s blockchain ecosystem with $100k AWS cloud support

The Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SiBAN) has announced a strategic partnership with Vontech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, aimed at advancing blockchain innovation and capacity building across Nigeria’s digital economy.

Under the collaboration, blockchain startups and developers in Nigeria will gain access to $100,000 in AWS Cloud credits, providing the technical infrastructure needed to build, scale, and optimise solutions that leverage cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

The partnership marks a major milestone in SiBAN’s mission to create an enabling environment for blockchain adoption, regulatory engagement, and sustainable innovation within the country. By connecting local developers with global technology resources, the association seeks to position Nigerian blockchain projects for both domestic growth and international competitiveness.

“At SiBAN, our vision is to make Nigeria one of the safest and most vibrant blockchain ecosystems in the world. This partnership with AWS and Vontech reflects our commitment to equipping our members and startups with the technical foundation needed to innovate confidently and grow sustainably,” said Obinna Iwuno, SiBAN President.

SiBAN is inviting blockchain founders, startups, and ecosystem enablers to join its growing network of innovators, regulators, and investors dedicated to strengthening Nigeria’s digital asset and Web3 landscape.

Membership provides access to training programmes, international partnerships, policy advocacy, and exclusive initiatives like the AWS Cloud support programme, designed to drive meaningful impact across the blockchain sector.