Shutting down schools is a setback for national development — CRC-N

…Urges FG to Move Beyond Rhetoric

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO — The Christian Reformed Church-Nigeria (CRC-N) has warned that closing schools amid ongoing terrorist and bandit attacks across communities poses a serious setback to Nigeria’s national development.

The Church said the Federal Government must go beyond making statements and take decisive action by confronting criminals in their enclaves.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 161st Synod of CRC-N, signed by its President, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Jirapye Magaji, and General Secretary, Rev. Joseph Agbu Ahmadu Garba.

The communiqué reads in part:

“The Synod laments that schools have increasingly become soft targets for terrorists and bandits, forcing many boarding schools to shut down — a tragic setback to national progress.

“It therefore calls on the Federal Government to move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate genuine commitment through decisive and tangible actions to protect all citizens.”

The Synod also urged the government to intensify efforts against terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism to ensure Nigeria becomes a safe nation for all, regardless of faith or background.

While acknowledging the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in reducing the frequency of attacks nationwide, the Church expressed concern over recent incidents and the disposition of some government officials toward the security situation.

According to the communiqué:

“CRC-N expresses deep concern that, rather than coming together to address worsening insecurity, some top government officials appear unwilling to confront the reality on the ground and are instead playing politics with the issue.”

The Church also faulted statements made by certain public figures, including Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, which it described as being perceived as sympathetic to bandits, noting that no investigation or caution has been issued by relevant authorities.

CRC-N further condemned the recent bandit attacks on Tiv communities in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and commended Governor Agbu Kefas for promptly mobilizing the Army to protect the distressed communities.

The Church also welcomed ongoing collaboration between the Nigerian and American governments aimed at stamping out terrorism and other criminal activities.