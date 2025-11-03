Shettima receives Gov Diri into APC

Vice President Kashim Shettima has received Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State into the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Diri was received into the ruling party 19 days after he resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the welcome ceremony in Yenagoa, Diri said, “This defection is not a Beyalsa defection, it is the Ijaw nation defecting to the APC.

Diri revealed that he left the PDP because some ‘undertakers’ were bent on destroying the party, adding that he does not want his state “to be buried along with the PDP.”

He also said he won’t allow members of the Bayelsa State Assembly to be victims of the crisis rocking the PDP.

With Diri’s defection, the PDP’s political control is reduced to eight states.

More to come..