Shettima arrives Luanda for 7th AU–EU Summit

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Luanda on Monday for the 7th African Union–European Union Summit, where he is representing President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima, who reached the Protocol Hall venue at about 2:00 p.m. local time, is standing in for the President following Tinubu’s decision to remain in Nigeria to address heightened security concerns after the abduction of more than 300 people within a week.

The Vice President travelled from Johannesburg late Sunday, shortly after representing Tinubu at the G20 summit. Clad in a white traditional outfit, he entered the summit venue alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar.

According to officials familiar with his schedule, Shettima’s engagements during the two-day summit will centre on strengthening Africa–EU collaboration on security, trade, and regional stability.

He is expected to participate in two thematic sessions focusing on Peace, Security, Migration, and Mobility. Although the official programme does not list him as a public speaker, diplomatic sources say he will deliver Nigeria’s statement during a four-hour closed-door session on Monday.

This year’s summit, themed “Promoting Peace and Prosperity through Effective Multilateralism,” is co-chaired by Angola’s President and current AU chairperson, João Lourenço, alongside the President of the European Council, António Costa.

The gathering marks 25 years of institutional cooperation between both blocs and comes amid rising trade volumes, with Africa–EU commerce reaching an estimated $410bn in 2024.

Delegates will hear presentations from the heads of the AU Commission, European Commission and Council, the United Nations Secretary-General, and host President Lourenço.

Closed-door deliberations on governance, security, prosperity, migration, and mobility will span Monday and Tuesday, culminating in a joint AU–EU press briefing at the end of the summit.

Vanguard News