SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas over ‘failure to probe alleged ₦3m bribe-for-bills scandal’ in NASS

Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Mr Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Abbas over “the failure to probe the allegations that lawmakers pay up to ₦3 million to sponsor or present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.”

Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas are sued for themselves and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly.

SERAP’s suit followed the recent allegations by Ibrahim Auro, a member of the House of Representatives (APC, Jigawa), in a viral video recorded in Hausa that members of the National Assembly pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million each to sponsor or present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/2214/2025 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to refer to appropriate anticorruption agencies for investigation and prosecution the allegations of ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ at the National Assembly.”

SERAP is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to take all necessary measures to protect the whistleblower, Hon. Ibrahim Auyo, who made the allegations of ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ at the National Assembly.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that, “The allegations of ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers.”

SERAP is arguing that, “Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly. Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or running of the National Assembly.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “these allegations of quid pro quo for lawmaking have seriously undermined Nigerians’ democratic rights.”

According to SERAP, “The allegations that lawmakers are paying up to N3 million as bribes in exchange for presenting motions and bills make a mockery of lawmaking and legislative powers under section 4 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].”

SERAP is also arguing that, “The allegations also amount to fundamental breaches of the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s anticorruption legislation and international obligations including under the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, read in part: “These allegations have exposed how lawmakers are abusing their entrusted positions to deny Nigerians of their constitutional and democratic rights.”

“Directing and compelling Mr Akpabio and Mr Abbas to ensure the proper investigation of the alleged ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ at the National Assembly would build trust in democratic institutions and strengthen the rule of law.”

The National Assembly ought to be a proper and accountable legislative body and watchdog that represents and protects the public interest, and is able to ensure accountability in cases of corruption including the alleged ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills.”

“Ibrahim Auyo is a whistleblower, who is protected under article 33 of the UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party. Ibrahim Auyo is a whistleblower because of his public interest disclosures on the alleged ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ at the National Assembly.”

“Ending the persistent allegations of corruption in the National Assembly and the prevailing culture of impunity of perpetrators is a matter of the rule of law and public interest.”

“Ensuring the investigation of the alleged ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ and prosecution of suspected perpetrators would improve transparency and accountability in the National Assembly and build trust in democratic institutions.”

“Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution requires public institutions including the National Assembly to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.”

“Nigeria has also made legally binding commitments under the UN Convention against Corruption to prevent and combat corruption including bribery. These commitments ought to be fully upheld and respected.”

“Ibrahim Auyo had alleged that the process of presenting motions and bills at the National Assembly is financially prohibitive. According to him, ‘Since I was elected as a member in 2015, no individual has given me a bill to pass. And also, even the bills and petitions are paid for.’”

“Ibrahim Auyo also said, ‘You have to pay from N3 million, N2 million, or N1 million to present it [a bill]. And after you present the bill, you must follow up by lobbying the whole 360 members of the House to accept the bill.’ There may be similar unreported allegations of ‘₦3m Bribe-for-Bills’ in the Senate.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.