Senator Dickson urges political solution, calls for safe custody of Nnamdi Kanu

Dickson

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) has called on the Federal Government to initiate a political process to address the challenges surrounding the sentencing of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment by the Federal High Court.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Senator Dickson emphasized that legal actions alone cannot resolve separatist agitations, which are often rooted in political and economic grievances. He said history shows that arrests, trials, convictions, and even executions fail to end such movements.

“Legal processes do not address separatist agitations that are political and economic in nature,” Dickson said. “After the legal processes, what must follow is a sincere and holistic political solution that will create public confidence and sustain patriotism by all.”

Dickson highlighted examples such as Nelson Mandela, Isaac Adaka Boro, and the Niger Delta peace process under Presidents Yar’Adua and Jonathan to illustrate how political engagement and broad-minded leadership can achieve lasting peace and national cohesion.

He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate a broad peace process to address historical imbalances, injustices, and grievances, ensuring inclusion and fairness across all regions of Nigeria.

Dickson also called on the government and security agencies to ensure Kanu’s custody is secure and that he is treated humanely and fairly during ongoing legal and political processes. He stressed that this approach would prevent new conflicts and allow security agencies to focus on combating terrorism, banditry, and other national security threats.

The senator further urged youths in the South East and across the country to remain calm and participate in political processes aimed at restructuring Nigeria to address longstanding grievances, stressing that national unity and stability require broad-based engagement and dialogue.