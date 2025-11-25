Senate Minority Leader, Moro debunks defection rumour

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro, has dismissed reports alleging that he is preparing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel Eche’Ofun John, Senator Moro described the speculation as “ridiculous,” insisting that he held no discussions with anyone about leaving the party.

According to the statement, the lawmaker, who is a founding member of the PDP emphasised that remains fully committed to the party’s ideals and had no intention of abandoning it despite its current internal crises.

“Senator Moro finds the rumour ridiculous as there’s no discussion anywhere with anybody to that effect. The Senator, a founding member of PDP, remains fully committed to the ideals and values of the party, and will continue to remain with it,” the statement said.

While acknowledging ongoing challenges within the PDP, Moro expressed confidence in the party’s internal conflict-resolution structures, stating that “it has effective inbuilt mechanisms” to address its issues.

He urged the public to disregard the rumour, describing it as the work of “mischief makers who are losing sleep over the capability of PDP to rise from the crises stronger and more competitive.”

The Senate Minority Leader also called on PDP supporters nationwide to stay loyal and continue working towards rebuilding the party and restoring it to winning form.