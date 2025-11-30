Security challenges: Tinubu will deliver lasting solutions — Sen. Adeyeye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, says President Bola Tinubu will deliver lasting solutions to the nation’s security challenges.

Adeyeye, the National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeyeye, also the Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), was speaking on the new wave of attacks in different parts of the country.

He said the President had shown unwavering resolve and firm leadership in the face of these security challenges, assuring that they would be surmounted by his administration.

Adeyeye blamed renewed attacks experienced in parts of the country on people he called saboteurs and enemies, bent on destabilising the country for political gains.

“What we have now is orchestrated by some enemies of government who think they can take advantage of our problems to advance their own political interests,” he said.

Adeyeye, a former Minister of Works for the State, noted that Tinubu’s swift response, including a security emergency declaration and approval for the recruitment of more security personnel, demonstrates seriousness and a clear commitment to restoring peace nationwide.

He said the declaration of a state of emergency on security reflects the president’s readiness to confront the crisis decisively.

“We thank God that the president has responded in the best way possible.

“He has outlined measures to tackle the problem even beyond what people expected,” the former minister added.

Adeyeye, also a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), further said that Tinubu had taken necessary steps to end insecurity.

“He is taking the bull by the horns, and I am sure that with full implementation of the measures rolled out, this problem will be tackled once and for all,” he said.

He explained that criminality exists everywhere but can be significantly reduced through firm, consistent government action.

“Criminality has been with us since the foundation of the world.

“What we are saying is that we must reduce it to the barest minimum so that people can live peaceful lives. The government is taking steps,” he added.

The APC chieftain said Tinubu’s record as Lagos governor and as president offered Nigerians enough assurance of his capability to fix the security situation.

“Given his achievements, Nigerians can trust him. If he tackled the economic problems head-on, he would also find solutions to the security problems,” he said.

Adeyeye expressed optimism about the country’s future under Tinubu’s leadership, saying, “better days are ahead for all citizens.”

Vanguard News