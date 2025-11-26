Security Alert: FCT launches massive sweep, targets rogue dispatch riders, others

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Wednesday announced fresh security measures across Abuja following an expanded meeting of the FCT Security Council chaired by the Minister, Nyesom Wike.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the council had fully activated Operation Sweep, a multi-agency security operation that was recently relaunched in response to rising security concerns.

Dantawaye explained that the operation has been reorganized into four major sectors covering Gwagwalada, Bwari and two corridors across the city centre, stretching from Berger and Wuse through Karu, Mararaba, Karshi and Orozo.

The Minister, he said, has provided “adequate logistics” to enable joint deployment of personnel from the police, military, DSS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FRSC, Immigration, Correctional Service and other FCT-based agencies.

According to the Commissioner, the new phase of Operation Sweep is designed to prevent the wave of kidnappings and attacks on schools and religious institutions recorded recently in some parts of the country.

He said Abuja security formations have already strengthened intelligence gathering and commenced aggressive patrols, particularly around border communities and other fringe areas considered vulnerable to criminal infiltration.

Dantawaye disclosed that two suspected security incidents recorded on Tuesday turned out to be false alarms. One occurred at Veritas University, while the other happened at Government Secondary School, Tunga Maje, where students mistook farmers for kidnappers. “Within five minutes, security agencies responded,” he said, adding that operatives had since conducted “a robust interface” with the institutions to reassure them of safety.

The Commissioner urged residents to remain calm, emphasizing that all places of worship will receive heavy security deployment during Friday and Sunday services.

He appealed to the public to supply credible intelligence, noting that the security architecture is focused on threats such as ‘One Chance’ robbery syndicates. “So far about four syndicates of One Chance have been apprehended,” he said.

Dantawaye also raised concerns about the growing involvement of some dispatch riders in phone theft and related crimes.

He confirmed that several suspects were already in custody, with investigations expanding to include receivers and criminal networks linked to stolen devices. “We are activating a lot of technical intelligence to deal with such crimes,” he added.

He further revealed that security agencies will support the legally backed demolition of illegal shanties across the city, insisting that such structures often serve as hideouts for criminals.

The Minister, he said, has directed that no unauthorized shanty should be allowed to stand once the required approvals for clearance are obtained.

Appealing for caution in the dissemination of unverified information on alleged kidnappings, Dantawaye said: “Let us try to verify before we create unnecessary pandemonium or confusion around the city.”

He assured residents that all agencies are working with renewed commitment to ensure that the Federal Capital Territory remains safe.