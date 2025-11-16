Sanwo-Olu’s aide faults NPA over plan to shift focus from Lagos Ports to Warri

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has criticised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its decision to shift operational focus from Lagos ports to the Warri Port Complex, a move the authority says is aimed at reducing congestion at Apapa and Tin Can Island.

Recent NPA operational data showed improved efficiency and cargo handling at the revitalised Warri and Koko ports, suggesting that the shift is already yielding positive results.

But reacting to the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation and Logistics, Mr. Adekoya Hassan, argued that the problem lies not in Lagos ports themselves but in long-standing policy flaws within the NPA.

Speaking with Vanguard, Hassan said:

“The NPA’s decision to divert focus from Lagos Port to Warri Port due to congestion underscores the need for policy reform. While Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shown unwavering dedication to addressing the issue, NPA’s policies remain a significant obstacle to achieving seamless cargo movement within the Apapa Port corridor.”

He listed multiple toll points, an inefficient e-call-up system, favoritism and racketeering, abuse of power by senior officials, and misinformation circulated through truck unions as major factors sustaining the gridlock.

According to him, if these policies were reformed to reflect present economic realities, congestion at Apapa would be drastically reduced — eliminating the need for what he described as an “unpopular decision.”

Hassan urged that the true situation be presented to President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the NPA itself plays a central role in the persistent congestion at the Lagos port corridor.