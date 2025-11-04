Russian reservists face call-ups as Ukraine hits refineries

File: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law that allows using reservists to guard oil refineries after Ukrainian drone strikes led to gasoline shortages in some regions.

Kyiv has been targeting Russian refineries in retribution for Moscow’s drones and missiles strikes in Ukraine, and in an attempt to cut off energy revenues that fund Russia’s army.

Ukraine has struck Russian energy infrastructure throughout the nearly four-year war but has intensified its attacks in recent months, causing petrol prices to spike and forcing some regions to introduce fuel rationing.

The bill signed by Putin provides for allowing the army reservists, who account for two million people according to Russian lawmakers, to be called up for guarding critical infrastructure — including refineries.

At the same time, Putin had also signed a law allowing conscription all year round, previously possible only during limited periods in autumn and spring.

Around 700,000 Russian soldiers are stretched across the lengthy front line in Ukraine, according to Putin, who was so far able to enlist enough men in the army thanks to hefty payments and social benefits.

But the heavy military spending has started to strain the Russian state budget, with Moscow raising taxes to plug a rising deficit.

Moscow legally bars conscripts from being deployed to combat, but after the military service men enter Russia’s reserves, making them eligible to be drafted in future rounds of mobilisation.

Most of the 300,000 reservists drafted to fight in Ukraine during mobilisation in 2022 were former conscripts.

