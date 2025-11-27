Insecurity: Ribadu to lead Nigeria’s delegation to US – Presidency

Ribadu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of Nigeria’s delegation to the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

‎Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), will lead the Nigerian side of the joint working group, supported by a multi-stakeholder team drawn from key security and policy institutions.

‎Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

‎The development followed the recent high-level engagements in Washington, D.C., led by the NSA.

‎Members of the team include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Interior, and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

‎Others are Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

‎Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the U.S. will serve as the secretariat.

‎Tinubu urged the team to work closely with their U.S. counterparts to ensure the seamless implementation of all agreed areas of cooperation.

Vanguard News