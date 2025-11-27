Insecurity: Ribadu to lead Nigeria’s delegation to US – Presidency

Ribadu
President Bola Tinubu has approved the constitution of Nigeria’s delegation to the U.S.-Nigeria Joint Working Group, as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.
Malam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser (NSA), will lead the Nigerian side of the joint working group, supported by a multi-stakeholder team drawn from key security and policy institutions.
Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
The development followed the recent high-level engagements in Washington, D.C., led by the NSA.
Members of the team include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, Minister of Interior, and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.
Others are Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Bernard Doro, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Mohammed Mohammed, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.
Ms Idayat Hassan of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Mr Paul Alabi of the Embassy of Nigeria in the U.S. will serve as the secretariat.
Tinubu urged the team to work closely with their U.S. counterparts to ensure the seamless implementation of all agreed areas of cooperation.
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