Resident doctors insist on total settlement before resumption

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced that its members will not resume duties until all their 19 demands are completely met by the Federal Government without any delay.

NARD President, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that none of the issues responsible for the ongoing nationwide strike had received serious or adequate attention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that resident doctors embarked on a total, indefinite, and comprehensive strike on Nov. 1, following the expiration of a 30-day ultimatum earlier issued to the Federal Government to meet their long-standing welfare demands.

Suleiman was reacting to a statement from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, issued by Mr Alaba Balogun, announcing plans to release N11.9 billion for arrears and other doctors’ welfare packages.

According to the ministry, working with the Federal Ministry of Finance, N21.3 billion was transferred to the IPPIS account for health workers, while N11.9 billion and N10.6 billion were also allocated for payments.

The ministry further explained that the government was addressing workforce shortages by employing more healthcare professionals and engaging with unions, including NARD, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

However, Suleiman said the association was unaware of any N11.9 billion release, adding that the entire health sector, not only resident doctors, was receiving 25/35 per cent arrears payments.

He added that based on the ministry’s progress report, “one or two out of 19 is a very poor performance score,” insisting resident doctors would remain on strike until every demand was fulfilled.