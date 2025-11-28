Reps launch probe into failed $460m FCT CCTV project amid rising insecurity

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has inaugurated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the escalating insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite the expenditure of $460 million on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project financed through a Chinese loan.

Speaking during the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja, Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, described the surge in kidnappings, armed robberies and killings in the FCT as “unacceptable and intolerable.” He lamented that Abuja—once regarded as one of West Africa’s most peaceful capitals—has now become a hotspot for violent crimes.

Represented by Rep. Julius Pondi, the Speaker questioned why the multi-million-dollar CCTV system, intended to improve surveillance and strengthen security operations, has failed to reduce the rising insecurity. He insisted that Nigerians deserve clear answers on whether the project was implemented, abandoned, or undermined by mismanagement.

Abbas said the committee is mandated to conduct a forensic investigation into the project’s current status, operational capacity, integration with security agencies and reasons for its failure. The probe will also identify possible negligence or sabotage and recommend steps for activating or overhauling the system.

He urged the Ministers of the FCT, Finance and Interior, as well as the Inspector General of Police, area council chairmen and heads of security agencies, to fully cooperate with the investigation. He also appealed to traditional rulers to strengthen intelligence-sharing with security operatives.

According to Abbas, the House “will not stand idly by” while residents live in fear, stressing that every legislative tool will be deployed to ensure accountability and improved security.

Earlier, the Committee Chairman, Rep. Ojogo Kimikanboh, said the worsening insecurity had turned Abuja into a “theatre of fear,” adding that the committee’s work is a national duty owed to grieving families and anxious residents.

He described the failed CCTV project as a “scandal of monumental proportions,” noting that despite the massive investment, the system has not delivered the expected security shield for the FCT.

Ojogo outlined the committee’s tasks, including auditing the $460 million expenditure, assessing the project’s technical integrity, determining its functionality and uncovering the causes of persistent security breaches.

“We are not on a witch hunt but a truth hunt,” he said. “Our assignment will be pursued with diligence, integrity and a commitment to restoring public confidence.”

He emphasised that the crisis is worsened by the paradox of rising insecurity despite the huge CCTV investment intended to serve as an “ever-watchful digital sentinel” over the capital.

The committee is expected to trace every dollar spent, scrutinise contracts, determine the project’s true operational status, expose reasons for failure, identify responsible individuals or agencies, and recommend solutions to salvage the project and restore security in the FCT.