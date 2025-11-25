Renaissance takes energy security advocacy to Ibadan varsity

Tony Attah

By Udeme Akpan

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has taken its energy security and industrialisation advocacy to the University of Ibadan with a commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community development.

Speaking at the university’s alumni homecoming event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Tony Attah, hinged the economic emancipation and growth of Nigeria on the eradication of energy poverty and the embrace of sustainability, leveraging the country’s vast oil and gas resources.

Attah, who delivered the university’s Distinguished Alumni Lecture titled: ‘Energy, Security and Economic Sustainability: The Role of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Sector in National Development,’ described energy and economic growth as inseparable, noting that with energy security comes economic opportunities with the potential to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians.

According to Attah, Renaissance as a company was a child of necessity that has come to the Nigerian energy space to lead the path that would put the country at the centre of African development and industrialisation.

“With Renaissance, it’s a new beginning in Nigeria and we are focused on just what we need to do to rally the necessary support from private and government stakeholders to frontally address energy poverty that has plagued us for decades,” Attah said.

The homecoming event witnessed the inauguration of a state-of-the-art synthetic mini football pitch donated by Renaissance and its joint venture partners NNPC Limited, TotalEnergies and Agip Energy and Natural Resources.

Attah described the pitch, named ‘Renaissance JV Arena’, as a lasting “symbol of excellence, vision, and commitment to youth and community development within the university,” by the joint venture partners.