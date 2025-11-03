Rehab home cries out for support as children with disabilities share one wheelchair

By Matthew Johnson

The management of Lady Atinuke Oyindamola Memorial Home, a rehabilitation centre for children with special needs in Lagos, has appealed to the Lagos State Government and public-spirited Nigerians for urgent support to improve the welfare and medical care of its residents.

Director of the home, Mrs. Rose Akerele, made the appeal during a press briefing at the facility, located opposite Elijah Bus Stop along the Badagry Expressway to update the public on its upcoming activities to mark it awareness week.

She lamented the severe resource shortage threatening the wellbeing of children with cerebral palsy and other developmental challenges in the home.

According to her, despite years of operational monitoring and protection support from the state, funding for feeding, medical treatment, and essential equipment has remained grossly inadequate.

“We need not only cash; we need furniture, building materials, and medical support,” she said. “We travel as far as Egbeda for healthcare, just to ensure the children are healthy. Recently, I had to buy a wheelchair for ₦640,000 for a child with cerebral palsy. Because of lack of support, five children now share one wheelchair, using it for two hours each while others lie on the floor. That does not help their condition.”

Mrs. Akerele added that the current economic hardship has worsened the situation, citing that ₦96,300 was recently spent on only two prescribed drugs, a development she described as unprecedented.

“If I can expect ₦100,000 regularly, I will be able to plan. But there is no consistency, and nothing regular comes in. The disability agency should be our partner, but what we receive is not enough,” she stated.

She noted that the centre, established on September 28, 2007, once employed professional trainers for the children but could no longer sustain salaries, forcing the home to rely solely on self-help initiatives.

In his remarks, Administrator of the home, Mr. Akintunde Patrick, emphasized the need for community involvement in supporting children with disabilities.

“Every voice counts. Together, we can build a society where all children, regardless of ability, can live, learn, and grow. Every child deserves to be seen, heard, and valued,” he said, revealing that the founder’s daughter battled epilepsy and her last-born child had Down syndrome.

Matron of the home, Mrs. Mary Campbell, explained the fragile nature of the children’s health conditions.

“Many of them don’t feel pain because some nerves and muscles are damaged. They need care, patience, and listening ears,” she said.

The centre reiterated its mission to bridge the gap between people with mental and developmental challenges and the larger society, fostering love, inclusion, and dignity.

It urged state authorities, private donors, NGOs, and philanthropists to support the home with medical supplies, nutritional support, training resources, and infrastructure assistance to safeguard the wellbeing of the children under its care.