Regina Daniels hints at divorce amid marital crisis

By Benjamin Njoku

Actress Regina Daniels has hinted at divorcing her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing marital crisis.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I have a roof over my head and the next is divorce,” after sharing a picture of her new house. Daniels’ posts came as Nwoko defended his polygamous lifestyle, saying he feels sorry for men with one wife, comparing the situation to standing on one leg.

“Just imagine telling you to stand on one leg, you know how difficult it is. But it is much more balanced to stand on two, three, or four,” he stated during an interview on Channels TV.

Nwoko, who is married to four wives, including Regina Daniels, expressed no regrets about his marital choices, insisting he would do similar things again. The couple’s marital crisis began when Daniels accused Nwoko of domestic violence in a viral video. Nwoko denied the allegations, saying he respects and loves his wives and children .