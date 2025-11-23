Ralph Nest Hotel opens in Ota, targets business, leisure travelers

By Ayo Onikoyi

A new hotel, Ralph Nest, has opened along Idiroko Road in Ota, Ogun State, adding to the growing list of hospitality options within the Lagos–Ogun corridor. Located about an hour from Lagos, the facility is positioned to serve both business and leisure travellers seeking accommodation outside the congestion of the city.

The hotel features modern rooms and standard hospitality amenities. Its design and layout are aimed at providing a quiet environment for rest or work, according to information shared by its management.

Situated just off the major Idiroko Road route, the location offers access to Lagos while maintaining a calmer setting within Ogun State. The management says the hotel is structured to accommodate different categories of guests, including business visitors, families and individuals passing through the area.

Ralph Nest also provides space for small gatherings, meetings and events, with staff assigned to support such activities. Its operations centre on delivering consistent service across front-desk duties, room service and event coordination.

With its mix of accessibility, contemporary design and multipurpose use, the hotel adds another mid-range option to Ota’s hospitality landscape, which continues to expand in response to increased travel and commercial activity in the region.