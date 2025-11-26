PSC, Police HQ launch joint committee to fast-track recruitment of 30,000 officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have inaugurated a high-powered Joint Ad-hoc Committee to commence the immediate recruitment of 30,000 new police personnel, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to strengthen national security.

The committee was formally launched by PSC Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd) at the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja. Its mandate is to design and oversee a seamless, transparent, and merit-driven recruitment process, ensuring integrity and adherence to established standards.

Representing the PSC Chairman, DIG (Bar) Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), FDC, described the collaboration as crucial for the success of the exercise and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to fairness and due process.

CP Edwin Eloho of the NPF’s Department of Training and Development, representing the Inspector-General of Police, highlighted the recruitment’s importance in enhancing the operational capacity of the police and assured full cooperation with the PSC.

The initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader effort to improve the police-to-citizen ratio and bolster the nation’s response to evolving security challenges.

The PSC oversees the appointment, promotion, discipline, and dismissal of police officers, excluding the Inspector-General of Police, while the NPF remains the country’s primary law enforcement agency, tasked with preventing and detecting crime, protecting lives and property, and ensuring public safety.