Princess urges Lagos State to consider placing Baba Ijesha on sex offenders register

Baba Ijesha

Comedienne and actress Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has called on the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Justice to consider adding the name of Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, widely known as Baba Ijesha, to the state’s sex offenders register.

Princess made the appeal during a live Instagram session on Saturday, November 15, 2025, shortly after news circulated that the actor had been released from prison.

During the live session, she asked the authorities to “publish his name in the sex offenders register,” adding that she would be awaiting feedback from the government on the matter.

Responding to online speculation that Baba Ijesha had been pardoned, Princess said her understanding was that he had completed the term referenced in recent court rulings.

She said, “No matter how much it hurt me, I have not hoarded any information,” noting that his release followed the judicial process.

Before going live, Princess had posted a short advocacy video calling attention to issues of child protection. In the video, she said:

“My name is Princess, and I believe children should be loved, protected and provided for. If you know any child who has been abused mentally, physically or sexually, please send a message to the Princess Damilola Foundation on Instagram.”

Baba Ijesha’s release followed a Court of Appeal decision that reviewed his previous conviction. Details of the judgment were still generating public discussion as of the weekend.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi had earlier announced the development on social media, celebrating the court’s decision and stating that the actor was “officially free,” though the specifics of the ruling had yet to be made public.

A short video that circulated online on Saturday appeared to show Baba Ijesha seated in a vehicle, speaking briefly after regaining freedom. The footage could not be independently verified at the time of reporting.

In 2021, Princess had accused the actor of inappropriate conduct involving her foster child, an allegation that generated widespread public attention. The matter later proceeded to trial, culminating in an initial conviction in 2022 before subsequent legal reviews.