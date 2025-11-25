President Jonathan and our democracy

Former president Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan clocked 68 on Thursday, November 20, 2025. To celebrate his birthday, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, which also marked its 10th anniversary this year, staged a celebratory event in Abuja that drew dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria.

One of the august guests was Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu and delivered his goodwill message. Affirming that Jonathan is one of the reasons that Nigeria’s democracy still stands on a strong leg, Tinubu recalled that the former President’s greatest contribution to Nigeria’s democracy was his concession of victory to the announced winner of the 2015 Presidential Election, Muhammadu Buhari, of the then opposition All Progressives Congress, APC.

In truth, Jonathan’s concession was the final act of exemplary, charitable, patriotic and statesmanly conducts which shone brilliantly throughout his five-year call of duty. It presented in his words and deeds. His courage did not fail him when he stood at the threshold of choosing to save or plunge Nigeria into great uncertainties. He chose to lose power and save Nigeria.

In our history, the only other figure who stood firmly for charitable politics was Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, leader of the defunct Great Nigeria People’s Party, GNPP, the acclaimed proponent of “politics without bitterness”. Ibrahim never won election to test his theory in practice. But Jonathan, after inheriting the presidency from his demised principal, Umaru Yar’Adua, won the 2011 presidential election by a landslide.

Several deadly conspiracies were forged against him: thwarting of his petrol subsidy removal policy through mass actions, regional sabotage of his efforts to defeat Boko Haram, weaponisation of terrorist attacks in Abuja and the North, abduction of Chibok Schoolgirls, gang-ups of President Barack Obama-led Western powers against his re-election because of his courageous assent to the Anti Same-Sex Marriage Bill of 2014, importation of Fulani militants to destabilise his government by evil minded politicians and insidious manipulation of the 2015 elections against him.

Lesser mortals in Jonathan’s position would have preferred to swim or sink with their presidential power. What he said last week about politics not being for rascals was in line with his avowed political philosophy. Jonathan will forever be remembered as the president who said: “My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian”, adding: “I am not a Pharaoh, Emperor or General”.

Jonathan made his own share of avoidable mistakes. That is why many Nigerians are worried over the rumours of his intention to contest the presidency again in 2027. Will this not rubbish him and his legacies? This is something he must think deeply through before deciding.

Jonathan’s legacy matters.