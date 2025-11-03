Police probe inspector over alleged misconduct

By Mathew Johnson

The Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has launched an investigation into allegations of extortion, intimidation, and unprofessional conduct levelled against one of its officers by a Lagos-based couple, Mr. and Mrs. Chidi Mitchell Onyiah.

The probe followed a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, by the couple through their lawyer, Savn Daniel of Otung, Okoh & Co. Chambers.

According to the petition, the couple’s ordeal began in July 2023 after they purchased a property located at 2, Salami Street, Olodi-Apapa, Lagos, from one Mr. Sulaiman Ojora.

They said the transaction was duly documented, recorded on video, and sealed with a deed of assignment signed by all parties.

Trouble reportedly began after the sale when a politician expressed interest in the same property. Although the couple said the purchase was facilitated by an accredited agent and witnessed by multiple parties, they began receiving threats disputing their ownership. The case was later reported to the FCID Annex, where an officer was assigned to investigate.

However, the couple alleged that instead of resolving the matter, the officer harassed and intimidated them, even detaining another individual who had issued them a conveyance letter. Their lawyer further alleged that the harassment escalated, with threats of framing the couple for the death of one of the parties involved in the dispute.

When contacted, FCID Annex spokesperson, Aminat Mayegun, confirmed the allegations.

saying the officer said "the couple even petitioned him at the X-Squad, where he submitted a statement, but they did not show up. However, we are open to hearing from all sides to ensure fairness. If any officer is found guilty of misconduct, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."