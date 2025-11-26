Police hunt boyfriend for allegedly attacking lover with acid in Edo

The police command in Edo says it needs information that led to the arrest of one Timothy Gilbert, who allegedly doused his girlfriend, 40-year-old Angela Ogah, with acid in Benin City.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s spokesperson, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin, that the suspect fled immediately after the attack at Ihovbe Quarters, Ikpoba Hill area of the city.

Yamu disclosed that the duo had allegedly been embroiled in “issues of suspicion of infidelity,” which degenerated into an argument before the suspect allegedly resorted to violence.

The police spokesman appealed to couples against abusive relationships, stressing that “love is not by force.”

NAN gathers that Ogah is currently battling for her life at an undisclosed hospital, while Gilbert is believed to have fled the community to evade arrest.

Her lawyer, John Izegaegbe, has reportedly petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, urging urgent intervention and justice for the victim.

Vanguard News