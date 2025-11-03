Police detain 11 over alleged murder in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi have detained 11 suspects over the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man in Bauchi metropolis.

The spokesman of the command, Ahmad Wakil, confirmed the incident on Monday in Bauchi.

He said operatives of the command apprehended the suspects on Oct. 25, after two of the assailants attacked the victim at his home in the Sabuwan Kasuwa area of the metropolis.

Wakil said operatives of the command who were responding to a distress call evacuated the victim to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, where medical personnel certified him dead.

He said the remains of the deceased had been sent to his family for burial.

The spokesman said the murder triggered a reprisal attack by irate youths who set fire to one of the suspect’s family homes before the security operatives restored order.

Wakil said the command had intensified efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects, while those in detention would be charged in court. (NAN)