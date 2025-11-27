Police counter report of herdsmen disrupting church crusade in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Nasarawa State Police Command has refuted a report alleging that herdsmen attacked and disrupted a church crusade in Agboda community, Mararaba Udege, Nasarawa Local Government Area.

A press statement made available to journalists by the Command’s public relations officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, on Wednesday said: “The Command has taken note of a publication circulating on various news platforms and social media with the caption ‘Panic as Herdsmen Disrupt Nasarawa Crusade, Forcing Worshippers to Flee.’

“The Command categorically states that no herdsmen attack occurred anywhere in Nasarawa State, and the published reports, including the video in circulation, do not reflect the true situation in Agboda Village. The publication is therefore a gross misrepresentation of facts.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on 24 November 2025 at about 7:00 pm the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mararaba Udege Division, received information that a motorcyclist was attacked by unknown persons along a feeder road leading to Agboda Village. The victim sustained a machete cut, and his motorcycle was taken away by the assailants.

“Upon receipt of the report, the DPO immediately contacted vigilante members in the area, who, in conjunction with the police, pursued the suspects. The criminals abandoned the stolen motorcycle and fled. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment, while his motorcycle was recovered.

“Further investigation revealed that Daniel Ukpo, who made the viral video claims, is presently in police custody. He has confirmed that there was no herdsmen attack and no disruption of any crusade as reported. He explained that upon learning about the robbery incident, residents rushed to the scene, during which he recorded the video that is now being misrepresented online.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed, appealed to religious leaders to use their platforms to promote peace and harmony and to refrain from making statements capable of inciting tension within the state and the country at large.

The Command assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and encouraged residents to report suspicious activities through appropriate channels.