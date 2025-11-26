Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue couple in Ondo

The Police Command in Ondo State on Wednesday arrested a suspected kidnapper and rescued a couple in Itaogbolu community of Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s Spokesperson, who made this known in a statement, said the breakthrough was recorded in the early hours of Monday at about 5:30 a.m

Ayanlade said that the abducted couple, Mr David and his wife, were residents of Akure, while they were kidnapped in their farm hut located along the Ondo–Ekiti border at Odeigede Camp.

“Acting swiftly on the information, the Commissioner of Police (CP) immediately directed that all operational assets must and should be deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.

“This decisive instruction formed the foundation for a rapid and coordinated response.

“In line with this directive, operatives from the Iju–Itaogbolu division and the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), working closely with vigilant youths of the community, advanced into the forest in pursuit of the kidnappers.

“As the pressure from the combined team intensified, the suspected kidnappers abandoned the victims.

“Mr David, who suffered machete cuts, managed to escape alongside his wife, while the operatives promptly rescued them,” he said.

According to him, the rescue of the couple further strengthens officers’ determination to continue the pursuit without relenting.

The spokesperson said that while maintaining operational momentum, the police deployed intelligence-led strategies to trace the suspects’ movements deep inside the forest.

Ayanlade also said the tactical effort led to the discovery of a hut where one suspect was arrested.

He explained further that items recovered include a Samsung Note 10 mobile phone, a sword, and a broken bottle found in the suspect’s pocket.

“The kidnappers wore masks during their operation, but the physical built and appearance of the arrested suspect matched the description provided by the victim.

“The suspect has been cooperating with investigators and giving useful information, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplice(s),” he said.

Ayanlade said the CP appreciates the combined efforts of the Iju–Itaogbolu Divisional Police Station, SAKS, and the courageous youths of the community whose timely cooperation contributed immensely to the achievement.

“The command reiterates in strong terms that Ondo State has not been—and will never be—a breeding ground for violent criminals or criminal activities.

“Individuals or groups operating along state lines and border communities are strongly warned to desist, as they will undoubtedly be caught and made to face the full weight of the law.

“The command urges the good people of Ondo State to remain vigilant, law-abiding, and cooperative with the Nigeria Police Force as efforts to safeguard lives and property are continually intensified,” he said.

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