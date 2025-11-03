Police arrest 13 suspects, recover arms in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected criminals, including kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers, vehicle thieves, fraudsters, and burglars, in a series of operations across Owo, Akoko, Ondo, and Akure.

Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this at the weekend in Akure, noting that the operations led to the recovery of firearms, stolen goods, live animals, and the rescue of kidnapped victims.According to him, “the anti-kidnapping unit rescued three victims after a fierce exchange of gunfire with their abductors. One kidnapper was neutralised in the process, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Recovered items included two locally made pistols, expended cartridges, mobile phones, and personal belongings of the victims, who have since been reunited with their families.

Lawal said detectives also arrested Ayodeji Oluwapelumi Samuel for alleged fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and stealing by conversion. His arrest followed a petition from a retired senior police officer whose WhatsApp account had been hacked and used to defraud associates of over ¦ 1 million.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives obtained a Bankers’ Order on the PalmPay account used by the suspect. The compliance unit’s response enabled operatives to trace and arrest him in Akoko-Edo, Edo State,” Lawal explained.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Samuel conspired with others, now at large, to commit the crime. Efforts are ongoing to arrest his accomplices and recover the stolen funds.

The commissioner added that two suspected cultists and armed robbery suspects were also apprehended at Ipele, Owo Local Government Area, following credible intelligence.

“A pump-action gun was recovered from the suspects. During interrogation, they confessed to being members of a notorious cult group known as the Malians Club,” Lawal said.