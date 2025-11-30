Plateau records 1,910 new HIV cases in 9mths as State scales up testing to 98,403

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State has recorded 1,910 new HIV-positive cases between January and September 2025 following the screening of 98,403 residents, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, announced during a press conference held on Sunday ahead of World AIDS Day 2025.

Of these positive cases, 1,859 persons are already placed on antiretroviral therapy (ART) across health facilities in the State, as the Commissioner revealed the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has recently approved the release of funds for the procurement of HIV dual test kits which have been distributed to health facilities to enhance testing.

Speaking on the theme, “Overcoming Disruption: Sustaining Nigeria’s HIV Response,” the Commissioner said the statistics confirm that HIV remains a significant public health concern despite progress made over the years.

In 2024 alone, Plateau State recorded 2,786 new infections and 460 HIV-related deaths.

According to him, the estimated number of People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Plateau stands at 51,370, with 47,056 currently on ART as of September 2025, comprising 14,001 males and 33,055 females. Among children, a total of 1,835 are receiving ART, including 882 boys and 953 girls.

Highlighting progress in preventing mother-to-child transmission, the Commissioner explained that 30,743 pregnant women were tested for HIV within the same nine-month period, out of which 39 tested positive and were immediately linked to care.

He attributed the State’s steady decline in new infections to expanded awareness campaigns, strengthened partnerships, and the extension of HIV testing services to over 900 health facilities, including faith-based institutions and traditional birth centres.

Dr. Ba’amlong also noted a recent national policy shift, announcing that the Federal Ministry of Health has approved the reduction of the age of consent for HIV testing and counselling to 14 years, a step aimed at increasing testing among adolescents, a group identified as highly vulnerable to HIV transmission.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling up treatment points, ensuring uninterrupted access to ART medications, supporting youth-friendly services, ending mother-to-child transmission, and combating stigma and discrimination.

The State also pledged support for research initiatives targeted at improving prevention and treatment outcomes.

He also praised healthcare workers, implementing partners, NGOs, and community organisations for their collective contribution to the state’s response.

Ba’amlong however, urged healthcare workers to maintain professionalism, encouraged young people to embrace prevention and early testing, and appealed to partners to sustain collaboration.

He reiterated the State’s commitment to ensuring a future where children are born HIV-free and people living with HIV receive dignified, discrimination-free care.

“Together, we can build a healthier, stronger and more inclusive Plateau where everyone has access to health care,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Plateau State AIDS Control Agency, PLACA, Mrs. Esther Turaki who led other stakeholders for a Church service at the St. Finbarr’s Catholic Church, Rayfield, Jos,

as well as the Parish Priest, Very Rev. Dennis Mancha, and Ezekiel Afan from the Network of People living with HIV/AIDS called on communities to fight stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS.

Turaki appealed for citizens to take advantage of the World AIDS Day on December 1 to get themselves tested, even as she commended the effort of the Church in supporting people living with HIV/AIDS.

The Priest further called for prayers for those infected and affected by the virus.