Peter Obi visits Ngige after convoy attack

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Mr. Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 Presidential election has condemned the attack on the convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Mr Obi who was a one time Governor of Anambra State described the attack as shocking and unacceptable.

Mr Obi stated this on Friday during a visit to Ngige’s country home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area, where he commiserated with the former governor and his family.

During the visit, Obi expressed his shock over the attack, describing the killing of a woman who was at the scene of the incident as a “painful reminder of the needless bloodshed our people continue to endure.”

He called on security agencies to strengthen coordinated efforts, as the festive season is fast approaching, emphasizing that every citizen has the right to travel and live in peace.

Dr Chris Ngige, who was also a former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, while receiving Mr Obi, gave a detailed account of the attack, explaining that his aides were returning from errands when they were ambushed around Umuoji by gunmen dressed in police and military uniforms.

Dr Ngige said the attackers pursued the convoy, shot at them, killed a woman, and wounded his police orderly before dispossessing him of his rifle and uniforms.

Dispelling rumour of his death, Dr Ngige said “As you can see, I am alive; I am not dead, so there should be no panic.”

He added that the gunmen accused the policemen of “serving a zoo government,” a remark he described as troubling, suggesting a possible attempt to seize arms and police uniforms.

Dr Ngige said he had briefed Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who assured him that the perpetrators would be tracked down to prevent further threats to public safety.

He further clarified that it was uncertain whether the attack specifically targeted him, noting that his convoy is easily recognisable because his pilot driver of 22 years is widely known. However, he added that the group may simply have been attacking convoys with police escorts.

Speaking on the broader security implications, Ngige restated his long-held view that the case of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu requires a political solution, emphasizing concerns about Kanu’s health and calling for a more comprehensive evaluation.

Mr. Obi, at the end of his visit, thanked God for Ngige’s safety and expressed deep sympathy to the family of the slain woman, urging authorities to ensure justice and work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies.

Vanguard News