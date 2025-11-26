People not coming out on Monday, a protest over Kanu’s continued detention — Anambra residents

Nnamdi Kanu

In Anambra State, while full commercial and social activities smoothly go on in Awka, the state capital, there is still a major lull in Onitsha and Nnewi, the commercial cities.

And the situation has remained a source of worry for residents and people who used to come from other parts of the country to buy wares in the two commercial cities.

Investigation by SEV revealed that many people, on their own, prefer to remain at home on Mondays, having observed that for over two years, so it is not out of fear of insecurity.

“Not opening for business in cities like Onitsha and Nnewi, Anambra State, is not because of insecurity, but simply because people have decided on their own to rest on Mondays after a long stay out of business in Onitsha and Nnewi,” a resident of Onitsha said.

“Initially, no doubt, people stayed off businesses on Mondays out of fear of attacks by criminal elements, but with time, security has appreciably been restored in the region, including Onitsha and Nnewi, but people have become reluctant to return to business because they have adapted to resting on Mondays.”

However, some residents blame the state government for not persuading banks and other business concerns early enough to reopen, like the Enugu State Government did.

“In Onitsha and Nnewi, financial institutions have taken Mondays as part of their resting days and want the sit-at-home to continue so that they will continue to rest from Saturday to Monday. Apart from that, the the businessmen in the two cities have accused the government of not doing much to ensure that markets and banks are open for traders to do their business,” a resident of Nnewi said.

It is, however, noted that roadside and street business operators in Onitsha and Nnewi have gradually returned to business and are operating on Mondays without hitches or any interference from anybody or group.