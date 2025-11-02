PDP leadership implodes as rival factions suspend each other

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba

By Luminous Jannamike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slipped into a full-blown leadership crisis as two rival factions of its National Working Committee (NWC) issued suspensions against each other on Saturday, throwing the party into confusion less than two years before the 2027 general election.

The tension began after an emergency NWC meeting in Abuja, where one faction suspended four national officers.

But in a swift and dramatic twist, the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, held a separate briefing hours later and announced the suspension of the National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum, and five other top NWC members.

Speaking to journalists after the first meeting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the suspension of the four national officers was done in line with Sections 58 and 59 of the party’s Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The affected officers are Senator Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary), Hon. Umar Bature (National Organising Secretary), Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade (National Legal Adviser) and Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha (Deputy National Legal Adviser).

“The officers were suspended for a period of one month and referred to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action,” Ologunagba said.

He added that the suspended officers must step aside from their roles for the duration of the suspension.

“During the period of the suspension, the affected officers cease to function in their respective capacities,” he said.

The faction also announced temporary replacements. Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, was directed to act as National Secretary, while the National Director of Legal Services was asked to oversee the Legal Department.

“In the case of the National Secretary, pursuant to Section 36(2) of the PDP Constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Hon. Arc. Setonji Koshoedo, shall act as the National Secretary,” Ologunagba stated.

But Senator Anyanwu, in a quick response, told newsmen that he convened his own emergency NWC meeting after learning that some members met illegally and imposed suspensions without due process. He accused some NWC members of misconduct and anti-party activities that could weaken the PDP.

“First of all, we want to commend the judiciary over the judgment of yesterday, which is a victory for the entire PDP members all over. Nobody can claim victory of the judgment of the court. It is a judgment against impunity, against illegality; we promote unity and peace and cohesion of the party,” he said.

After his meeting, Anyanwu announced a one-month suspension of National Chairman, Amb. Damagum, whom he accused of incompetence, misuse of party funds and disobeying court rulings.

“For instance, the former National Vice-Chairman of the South-East, who has been expelled by the party, which was even confirmed as a judgment of yesterday, continued to hide under the National Vice-Chairman because of his personal interests, against the interests of the entire party in the country.’’

… So, on that note, we decided that we should suspend him for one month,” he said.

He also accused the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, of releasing unauthorised statements that caused confusion.

“We have overwhelming evidences against the National Publicity Secretary… For us to have sanity in the party, we have suspended him,” he explained.

Others suspended by the Anyanwu-led faction include Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, for failing to caution the National Chairman; National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyengikuro, over alleged diversion of nomination funds; National Youth Leader, Mohammed Kadende, for losing the confidence of youth leaders; and the Deputy National Secretary, whom they accused of assuming the office of National Secretary without authorisation.

“All of them are sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled from the party,” Anyanwu declared.

He announced interim changes, naming the National Vice-Chairman (North Central) as Acting National Chairman and assigning the party’s Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, to handle all communications.

Anyanwu said the National Legal Adviser, who joined the meeting via Zoom from the International Bar Conference in Canada, supported the decisions reached.

Despite the chaos and accusations flying across the party’s leadership, Anyanwu insisted that the PDP remained intact.

“As a matter of fact, we are strong as a party. We are united,” he maintained.

The dramatic counter-suspensions have raised fresh worries about unity within the opposition party, especially at a time it is trying to rebuild, reposition and regain its political strength ahead of the 2027 elections.