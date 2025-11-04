Patients groan as doctors’ strike grounds Lagos hospitals

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS — AS the indefinite strike embarked upon by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, entered its 3rd day, the corridors of government-owned hospitals were, yesterday, filled with pain, silence and uncertainty.

From the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, NOHIL, and the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, patients and their families now endure an endless wait, not for doctors on call but for the strike to end.

The doctors, who claimed to be fighting for an unjust refusal of the Federal Government unpaid allowances amounting to N48 billion and erratic salary payments, had declared an indefinite strike on October 27.

Three days into the strike, hundreds of patients lamented their woes as several years and months of appointments were cancelled, including life-saving surgeries.

A parent, who had waited anxiously for her son’s corrective surgery at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, for three years, said the procedure was cancelled, making it another casualty of the nationwide doctors’ strike.

“My son was booked after three years of back and forth. We finally got November 3 for his surgery, now it’s been cancelled because of the strike. I don’t even know what to tell him anymore,” the parent lamented.

Another patient, who was scheduled to see a doctor for an eye condition, also shared his frustration.

The patient, identified as Peter Adebayo, told Vanguard that he had been turned back two weeks ago after the doctor on duty said he was tired. When he returned on Monday, he was informed that the doctors were now on strike.

Adebayo said: “Why are we being treated like this in this country?”

Also, a visit to LASUTH over the weekend revealed near-deserted wards and clinics. Only nurses were on duty, attending to patients in the absence of doctors.

At the children’s ward, parents could be seen pacing the corridors, some whispering prayers, others making frantic calls for updates.

He said: “I was at LASUTH on Saturday to see a neighbour’s daughter who has been on admission.

“There were no doctors, not even senior consultants. I went back yesterday, and it was the same thing, only nurses were around. Normally, when junior doctors are on strike, consultants hold the fort, but this time, it’s empty. I am hoping that the Federal government will answer them soon.”

In an interview with Vanguard, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Toba Babarinsa, who confirmed full participation, said: “This is a national and not a hospital strike. We can only resume when the issues are resolved nationally. For now, we have joined the strike since November 1, in accordance with the directive of our national body.”