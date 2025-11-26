Parents lament non-payment of scholarship stipends as Reps begin probe

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into allegations of non-payment of scholarship stipends to Nigerian students studying both domestically and abroad, a situation reportedly affecting their studies and placing families under financial strain.

The probe is being conducted by the House Committee on Students Loans, Scholarships, and Higher Education Financing, chaired by Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero.

During a hearing on Wednesday in Abuja, parents of affected students, under the umbrella of the Forum of Parents and Guardians of FGN Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Recipients, detailed the challenges caused by delayed payments.

Forum Chairman, Prince Ponfa A. Wuyep, said: “While host countries have largely upheld the BEA agreements, Nigeria has failed to ensure regular payment of stipends. Over the last three years, this has worsened, breaching contractual obligations in award letters.”

Parents outlined the scholarship benefits as specified in award letters, including: Monthly allowance of $500 and annual $600 for feeding, local transport, and equipment, Annual $250 for warm clothing

Annual $200 for health insurance, $60,000 take-off grant before departure, One-way ticket to the country of study and return ticket after course completion.

They noted that scholarship payments have been disrupted since 2023, largely due to Naira-Dollar fluctuations, with no stipends paid in 2025. Arrears from previous years have compounded financial difficulties, jeopardising students’ health, safety, and academic performance.

Opening the hearing, Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, represented by Rep. David Agada, emphasised the impact of delays on students’ motivation and education, pledging that the 10th Assembly would work to enhance administrative efficiency.

Committee Chairman Rep. Ifeoluwa Ehindero described the delays as bureaucratic failures and a betrayal of national trust. He stressed the investigation would: Ascertain causes of payment delays, Examine the status of funds released, Determine adherence to due process, fairness, and accountability.

He added: “A nation that sends students abroad to study should commit to fund, guide, and protect their dignity as an investment in the future. The committee is determined to ensure such failures do not recur.”