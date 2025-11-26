Pantami, Ndace lecture young communicators on artificial intelligence, professionalism

Participants of the PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship have concluded high-level institutional tours, featuring intensive mentorship sessions with former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace.

The engagements in Abuja focused on media ethics, professionalism, artificial intelligence, national security, and the future of communication practice, strengthening the Fellowship’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost platforms for young media talents. The tours were led by Dahiru Lawal, PRNigeria Centre’s Head of Special Projects, and Zekeri Laruba, the Fellowship Coordinator.

Receiving the cohort, Pantami underscored the importance of structured mentorship, describing it as the fastest route for young professionals to acquire wisdom that ordinarily takes decades to gather. He noted that no successful person is self-made, stressing that individuals grow faster when guided by those who have walked the path before them.

Pantami, who outlined the qualities in today’s media practice, including curiosity, objectivity, accuracy, fairness, integrity, and strong research skills, cautioned against compromising ethical standards for favours, financial rewards or political influence. Acknowledging AI as a helpful verification tool, he insists the technology cannot replace primary data gathering, ethical judgment, or intuition.

The professor of cybersecurity encouraged the fellows to continuously upskill, reskill, and cross-skill, adding that modern communicators must be multidisciplinary to remain competitive. He believes Nigeria’s security challenges can be tackled more effectively through technology-driven intelligence and professional conduct within security agencies.

In his mentorship session, VON DG Jibrin Ndace urged the fellows to take their professional paths seriously and appreciate the access and influence that journalism and public relations provide. Warning against misinformation, he advised them to deepen their knowledge about the country and avoid sharing unverified content as media credibility depends on accuracy, restraint, and responsibility.

Ndace emphasised the importance of human relationships, social intelligence, and self-development, adding that mentorship opens doors to opportunities, recommendations, and even mercy in critical moments. He commended Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR) for its commitment to grooming young communication professionals, describing them as a representation of the nation’s potential.

During the enlightening visit, the fellows toured several Voice of Nigeria facilities, including the newsroom, digital media department, and control room, gaining a firsthand understanding of global broadcasting operations.

The PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship is a career-building programme for graduates aged 20 to 30 who are passionate about journalism, public relations, and digital communication. Organised by the IMPR, publishers of PRNigeria and other titles, the fellowship runs across Abuja, Kano, and Ilorin.

It focuses on strategic communication, public relations, journalism, fact-checking, social media management, and the application of AI in modern journalism. The programme blends lectures, workshops with industry leaders, hands-on training, and media excursions to provide a comprehensive and practical learning experience.