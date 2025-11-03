Opposition fueling Christian genocide narrative — Wike

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, describing the allegation as politically motivated and “a case of politics taken too far.”

Speaking on a Channels Television programme monitored in Abuja on Monday, Wike accused elements in the opposition of pushing the narrative to discredit President Bola Tinubu’s administration and recycle the same political tactics used against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

“I am a Nigerian and a full-blooded Christian. My father is a pastor, and my family are all Christians. I serve in this government. It is an indictment on me and my faith for anyone to allege that a government where I serve supports genocide against Christians. This is politics taken too far,” he said.

Wike argued that several key figures in the country’s security architecture are Christians, including the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the DSS, and the Chief of Defence Staff. He said it was “illogical” to claim that a government with such composition could tolerate religious persecution.

“Tell me, how can any right-thinking person say that we, as Christians in this government, will sit back and watch our people being killed? Nobody here is happy that any life—Christian, Muslim, or non-believer—is lost,” he added.

The minister maintained that President Tinubu, whose wife is a pastor, would never condone religious violence. “The President I know cannot shut his eyes to such atrocities,” he said.

Responding to questions on whether complacency could amount to complicity, Wike insisted that the Tinubu administration has invested more resources in fighting terrorism than any previous government.

He accused opposition forces of exploiting the security situation to incite religious division ahead of the 2027 elections. “This is exactly the same script they used in 2015 against Jonathan.

The opposition knows no party is currently strong enough to challenge President Tinubu, so they are desperate to create tension. This genocide claim is just a political weapon,” he stated.

Wike emphasized that terrorism and banditry have claimed lives across all faiths and ethnic groups. “Terrorists are killing Christians, Muslims, and even non-believers. When Benue was under attack or when the Chibok girls were kidnapped, Tinubu was not President. So, it’s wrong to link today’s killings to this administration,” he noted.

He urged Nigerians and the international community not to be swayed by politically driven reports. “I support any country genuinely willing to help Nigeria fight terrorism, but no one should use our internal challenges for politics. This government is not helpless; it’s working and will continue to work to solve the problem,” Wike said.