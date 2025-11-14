Old tweets spark outrage as Paystack suspends Ezra Olubi

Paystack has announced the suspension of its co-founder and chief technology officer, Ezra Olubi, following an allegation of sexual misconduct involving a subordinate.

In a statement to TechCabal, the Stripe-owned fintech confirmed that it has opened a formal inquiry into the accusation.

The controversy intensified when several of Olubi’s decade-old tweets resurfaced, containing sexually explicit comments about colleagues and references involving minors.

“Paystack is aware of the allegations involving our Co-founder, Ezra Olubi,” the company told TechCabal in a statement.

“We take matters of this nature extremely seriously. Effective immediately, Ezra has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities pending the outcome of a formal investigation.”

The company added that it would not provide further details until the inquiry is concluded, citing the need to respect the parties involved and maintain the integrity of the process.

The resurfaced posts, dated between 2009 and 2013, included graphic comments, a remark about wanting to photograph a colleague’s thighs, and statements referencing minors. One widely circulated 2011 tweet read: “Monday will be more fun with an ‘a’ in it. Touch a coworker today. Inappropriately.”

Following the viral circulation of the posts, checks showed that Olubi has since deactivated his X account.