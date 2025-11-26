Okpebholo mobilizes joint security operation after suspected kidnapper’s threat

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

Benin City — Following a viral video threat by a suspected Fulani kidnapper along the Benin–Ekpoma–Auchi road, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo convened an emergency Security Council meeting on Wednesday, initiating a joint operation to combat kidnapping across the state.

The meeting included representatives of the Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other paramilitary agencies.

In a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo said, “The attention of Edo State Government has been drawn to a trending video featuring a self-acclaimed bandit issuing threats and claiming presence around Ekpoma and adjoining communities in Edo Central Senatorial District.”

He noted that strategic security briefings have been ongoing in recent weeks, and a state-wide surveillance network has been activated across key corridors, including the Benin–Auchi Expressway, Ekpoma–Uromi Road, Ehor–Iruekpen Axis, Benin Bypass, and Ewu–Irrua–Ubiaja Route, among others.

“Following the Governor’s latest directive, the DSS, Nigerian Army, Police, NSCDC, local vigilante formations, and Edo State Special Security Squad have commenced intensified operations across forests, boundary communities, and known flashpoints,” the statement said. “Search-and-comb missions are ongoing, backed by enhanced intelligence gathering and coordinated patrols to deny criminal elements safe haven.”

The government confirmed that significant breakthroughs have already been achieved, including arrests linked to recent security breaches, with multiple leads under investigation.

Okpebholo urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative with security agencies, while warning against spreading misinformation or panic-driven content online. “Governor Okpebholo remains resolute in his commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and his administration will continue to deploy all lawful measures to ensure that criminality has no breathing space in Edo State,” the statement concluded.