Okpebholo, God’s will for Edo people – Akpabio

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has described the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, as God’s will for the people of Edo State.

He also thanked the people of the state and the South-South region for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

Speaking yesterday during the official commissioning of agricultural equipment (tractors and bulldozers) in Benin, the Edo State capital, Akpabio said, “I am very pleased to be here to witness your first-year anniversary in office. When I listened to what went wrong in the last administration, after the tenure of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, I wept because that was the same thing I met in my state when I took over as governor in 2007.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio further said, “Imagine allocating a paltry N41 million to the Ambrose Alli University as running cost in a year. That cannot even take care of the office of the Vice Chancellor, but under one year of your administration, you turned the situation around and upped the allocation to over N500m per year because you are God’s will for the people of Edo, just like what happened to medical students in my state, who couldn’t graduate after spending 14 years in the university due to lack of accreditation.

“I have heard and seen what you have done in the area of education, and I am very impressed because when you open the doors of education for the children, you shut the prison doors.

“Under your administration, Edo is rising, progressing and shining. You are a unifier because you have been able to work in peace and unity with your deputy, lawmakers and your leaders.

“Just like I brought the first flyover to Akwa Ibom State, you are doing the same, so you are God’s will for the people of Edo. By the time you are through with the people in eight years, there would be no houseboysand girls again in Edo State.

“Just like I empowered the women of Akwa Ibom State through WADEP, you have done the same by allocating N1 billion for our market women to boost the economy of the state from the bottom to the top. I am happy I am witnessing this in Edo under you.”

On the 2027 presidential, national and state assembly elections, Akpabio said, “One good turn deserves another. Continue to pray and support him to do more for you in the next eight years. I thank the people of Edo and the entire South-South region for endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office. The competition would be rife in terms of votes.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Okpebholo, who thanked Senator Akpabio and his entourage for honouring his invitation to be part of the one-year anniversary of his administration, requested from President Tinubu through the President of the Senate that his predecessor in office, Godwin Obaseki, should be brought back to the state to answer to foreign financial dealings during his administration.