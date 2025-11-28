Ogun grants 50% rebate on building-permit penalties for residents

Governor Dapo Abiodun

The Ogun government has announced a three‑month amnesty programme offering a 50 per cent reduction in penal fees for property owners who do not have the required building‑plan permits in the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olatunji Odunlami, made the announcement at a news conference on Friday in Abeokuta.

Odunlami said that although many property owners in the state lack the required building permits— which would normally attract full penal fees—the government was mindful of the prevailing economic challenges facing citizens.

He said that Gov. Dapo Abiodun approved the amnesty programme to start on Nov. 1 and that it will run until Jan. 31, 2026.

The commissioner explained that the programme would allow owners of residential, commercial, industrial, institutional and mixed‑use developments to regularise their properties at half the penal‑fee cost.

“The governor approved the commencement of an amnesty programme on Nov. 1, which provides a window of opportunity for those who have built without obtaining a planning permit as required by the State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law.

“The amnesty will enable them to regularise the illegality by obtaining a permit and enjoy a 50 per cent reduction in the applicable penal fees for such developments.

“The amnesty programme will run for three months and will end on Jan. 31 2026,” he said.

The commissioner stated that the initiative aims to ease financial burdens, encourage adherence to planning laws, strengthen the state’s planning database and support property documentation for future transactions.

He said the state has witnessed unprecedented growth over the last six years, driven by the governor’s focused leadership

According to him, the state has become the fastest‑growing sub‑national economy in Nigeria and the country’s preferred industrial hub, owing to improved socio‑economic infrastructure and a secure, business‑friendly environment.

He urged individuals, corporate organisations, developers and landlords to take full advantage of the concession.

The commissioner emphasised that all 32 zonal planning offices have been directed to ensure seamless and transparent service delivery during the amnesty period. (NAN)