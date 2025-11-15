Obiano’s rumoured death is false – Onukwue, Anambra Community leader

Credit: Facebook/ WillieObiano

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Amidst reactions over the rumoued death of imnediate past Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuo Dike) of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state, former President of Anambra state Association of Town Unions, ASATU, Chief Alex Onukwue has dispelled such rumours, describing it as a ranting of Obiano’s enemies.

In a telephone chat with newsmen on Friday, Onukwue who was a one-time President-General of Aguleri town union where Obiano hails from, said: “I just spoke with Obiano now and he confirmed to me that he is hale and hearty”.

According to Onukwue, “this is a calculated attempt by enemies to malign my brother, my friend and my fellow indigene of Aguleri”.

“I just spoken with him on phone now and he confirmed to me that he is hate and hearty. So, I don’t have much comment to make in this circumstance than to say that the purview of these false rumours must never go unpunished. In fact, they must surely die before Akpokuo Dike of Aguleri”.

Onukwue who is also the National President of Old Anambea District Development Association, OADDA, expressed disappointment that those who hate Obiano with passion would go to that extent of declaring him dead without proper verification when he is hale and hearty. This is a clear indication that they are wishing him dead. May God forbid”.

Onukwue’s statement has thus corroborated with an earlier press statement credited to Obiano’s former Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C. Don Adinuba who maintained that Obiano is hale and hearty, adding that the social media buzz about his death is baseless and unfounded.