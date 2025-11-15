Obi to Soludo: Eschew bitterness, be magnanimous in victory

Charles Soludo and Peter Obi.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo to eschew bitterness and be magnanimous in victory as he begins his second term in office.

Obi advised the governor to eschew bitterness while steering the ship of state noting that the governor’s “unfortunate and bitter” outbursts against him while collecting his certificate of return were misplaced.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Peter Obi Media Reach, (POMR), Ibrahim Umar, Obi was quoted to have said this while speaking to journalists at the just-concluded Guild of Editors meeting in Abuja.

Obi spoke in response to Soludo’s controversial claim that Peter Obi was a “frustrated politician without a club,” while accusing Obi of damaging the education system in Anambra State.

In response, the ex-LP standard bearer said, “I feel compelled to respond because if I do not, I will be accused of dodging the question.

“On an occasion meant to celebrate his certificate of return, instead of thanking Almighty God for granting him a second tenure — a moment to demonstrate love and magnanimity — he chose to show bitterness and resentment. It was deeply unfortunate.”

Obi used the occasion to give an account of his involvement in the just concluded Anambra election:

He said, “I only attended three public events with the Labour Party candidate, strictly where I was invited. At none of these events did I mention anyone by name or meet with traditional rulers, market leaders, or any other group to discuss candidates. There was nothing I said to warrant controversy or speculation.”

The former Anambra State Governor noted that he governed the state over 13 years ago and has since moved on to embrace greater challenges.

Obi further said, “On the day of the election, journalists approached me as if I were on the ballot. I reminded them that I served as governor 13 years ago and have since moved on to a higher level in national politics.

“In football terms, if gubernatorial candidates are in the first division, I am in the Champions League. I ran for Vice President in 2019 and for President in 2023, winning 11 states and Abuja. I play well at that level, and my record speaks for itself.”

Obi also reflected on his age and historic achievements in Anambra State. “In both the old and new Anambra, only Jim Nwobodo and I became governors in our forties.

“ I was the first to serve a second tenure. I have no personal issue with Governor Soludo. I pray that God grants him even greater heights — if that will inspire him to show humility, compassion, and a genuine concern for the people.”