NSFDW returns December 20

By Benjamin Njoku

The Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week (NSFDW) has announced its ninth edition, nestled within Lagos’ vibrant December festivities and blending fashion, culture, and youth innovation into a signature year‑end celebration.

Scheduled for December 20 at the GAC Motors in Victoria Island, the 2025 edition aims to showcase the emerging talents shaping the future of African fashion, positioning the event as a key element of the city’s renowned ‘Detty December’ season.

Since its inception, NSFDW has earned a reputation as Africa’s foremost platform for emerging designers, providing opportunities for visibility, mentorship, and industry access that are essential to their growth.

Founder Abiola Orimolade said, “Every we see our participants take bold steps that redefine African fashion. Their progress confirms that NSFDW is more than a showcase; it is a comprehensive system that guides young creatives from emerging talent to recognised professionals. This year we’re evolving that experience, creating a space where creativity meets opportunity in the heart of Lagos’ most vibrant season.”

Since its first edition in 2013, over 300 designers have graced the NSFDW runway, showcasing diverse creative expressions and contributing to the platform’s reputation as a major launchpad for emerging and established fashion talents across Africa.

Notably, last year’s winners, PatrickSlim and Vienne Stylingg, showcased their collections at Dallas Fashion Week 2025, earning positive international recognition and opening avenues for further collaborations.

Additionally, alumni from previous editions have been featured at Africa in Dallas, exemplifying the platform’s effectiveness as a launchpad for emerging African designers.

Aligning with Lagos’ festive season, NSFDW 2025 seeks not only to promote a fashion event but also to position African creativity at the forefront of international attention, celebrating innovation, enterprise, and the evolving identity of contemporary African fashion