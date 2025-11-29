NPA begins towing of indiscriminately parked trucks on port corridor

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced plans to commence aggressive towing of trucks parked indiscriminately along Apapa Port access roads as part of renewed efforts to restore traffic order and ease persistent gridlock around the nation’s busiest maritime corridor.

In a public notice circulated to members of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), the port authority said the operation would target trucks obstructing traffic and causing congestion along port approaches.

However, following an appeal by AMATO’s leadership, the NPA has granted a short grace period to enable the association sensitise its members and ensure immediate compliance with the directive.

AMATO has, therefore, urged all its members to desist from parking trucks on the roads and warned that erring vehicles would be towed once enforcement begins.

“To be forewarned is to be forearmed,” the association said, noting that indiscriminate roadside parking had continued to expose truck owners to arrests, impoundment and what it described as “outrageous” towing and penalty charges by enforcement agencies.

To tackle the challenge of limited parking space, AMATO announced the opening of the Mainland Transit Park at 235 Ijora Road, Lagos, to accommodate all categories of dry cargo trucks. The association said the facility is expected to enhance safety for trucks, cargo and drivers, and reduce cases of hijacking, container burglary and indiscriminate towing.

AMATO further pledged to continue working with relevant stakeholders to create a more conducive operating environment for truckers and improve the efficiency and profitability of port haulage services in Lagos.

In the Notice, AMATO, decried the growing pressure on operators to comply with traffic regulations as authorities intensify efforts to decongest Apapa and restore sanity to port operations.