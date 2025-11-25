North has faced persistent insecurity for 15 years — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani

— Urges Northern Leaders to Confront Challenges Directly

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has called on northern political leaders to address insecurity in the region with honesty and commitment to long-term solutions.

Speaking in Kaduna on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by the Open Heart Foundation and the Women Empowerment Centre, Sani said the North has experienced persistent insecurity over the past 15 years, driven by social, economic, and governance challenges.

He urged northern leaders to focus on tackling issues such as poverty, underdevelopment, illiteracy, and other factors that contribute to violence. “The communities affected are ours, and the solutions must come from within,” he said.

Sani also encouraged civil society organisations to remain vocal and engaged on security matters without being drawn into partisan disputes. “The future of the North depends on courage, honesty and unity,” he said.

The former senator highlighted that schools, worship centres, and communities in the North have repeatedly been targeted by criminal and extremist networks. He noted that some groups operate across Nigeria’s borders with neighbouring countries, creating a complex regional security environment.

While acknowledging ongoing security challenges in Kaduna, Sani commended Governor Uba Sani for steps taken to improve security and reduce religious tensions in volatile areas, including Birnin Gwari. He also noted progress under the current federal administration in addressing broader national security concerns.

Sani emphasised that solutions to insecurity must come from within Nigeria, saying, “Foreign powers cannot resolve our security challenges. Our focus must be on strengthening our armed forces and uniting as citizens.”

He also cautioned that as the 2027 elections approach, security risks could increase if preventive measures are not prioritised.

Earlier, representatives of the Open Heart Foundation and the Women Skill Empowerment Centre expressed concern over recurring kidnappings, particularly of schoolchildren, and urged authorities to take decisive action. They appealed to Sani to raise their concerns with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable communities.