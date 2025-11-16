North-Central APC forum rejects Plateau protests, backs Mutfwang’s defection to ruling party

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has condemned the protest staged in Jos on Saturday by some Plateau APC members opposing a possible defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the ruling party.

The demonstration, held during an event to welcome new defectors into the APC, saw placard-carrying members insisting that the Plateau governor should not be admitted into the party.

In response on Sunday, the North-Central APC Forum described the protest as “undemocratic,” emphasizing that no individual or group has the constitutional right to prevent any Nigerian governor from joining a political party of their choice.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, the Forum reaffirmed its long-standing position urging Governor Mutfwang to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Zazzaga argued that integrating the governor into the party would strengthen the APC’s electoral chances, accusing those resisting the move of acting out of “selfish political calculations” rather than the party’s interest.

“The Plateau APC leaders who organized and encouraged Saturday’s protest did so simply because they want to contest elections in 2027. They know they cannot defeat Governor Mutfwang at the polls under any party platform, and that is why they are desperate,” Zazzaga said.

The Forum called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and rein in party leaders opposing the governor’s entry, while urging the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum to support efforts to bring Mutfwang into the APC fold.

“We will not hesitate to write directly to President Tinubu and name those sabotaging the growth of the party and the President’s prospects in Plateau State,” the statement warned.

The group maintained that opposing Mutfwang’s defection undermines the goal of delivering six million votes to President Tinubu in 2027. Zazzaga described the opponents as “political amateurs who do not understand strategy.”

Accusing some Plateau APC stakeholders of hypocrisy, the Forum noted that many leading the resistance failed to win their own polling units in the last election yet are now positioning themselves for federal appointments. It cited the APC’s 2023 governorship running mate in Plateau State as an example.

“It is not just about rejecting Governor Mutfwang. The question is: who among these so-called stakeholders can actually win elections for the party? Many of them could not deliver their polling units in the last election. They are advancing this agenda because of personal interest, not party success,” the statement read.

The Forum also recalled that in October it rejected a Plateau APC stakeholders’ resolution opposing Mutfwang’s defection, noting that genuine party members from the North-Central zone were not invited to the meeting.

Reaffirming its position, the Forum stated that its push for Mutfwang to join the APC has the backing of influential figures in the Presidency.

“We want people who can add value to the APC. Rejecting Governor Mutfwang is politically shortsighted. What matters now is winning Plateau for President Tinubu; interests can come after victory,” the Forum insisted.

The group also appealed to former Plateau governor and APC leader, Senator Simon Lalong, to intervene swiftly to accommodate Governor Mutfwang within the state chapter of the APC.