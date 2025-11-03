NiMet predicts dust haze, thunderstorms nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast dust haze and thunderstorms across various parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday, warning citizens to stay alert and take safety precautions.

NiMet’s weather outlook released Sunday in Abuja predicted slight dust haze over Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, and parts of Kaduna States on Monday, with sunny conditions expected in other northern areas.

According to the agency, isolated thunderstorms are likely in parts of southern Taraba during the afternoon and evening, while sunny skies with patches of clouds will dominate the central region.

NiMet said isolated thunderstorms were also expected over parts of Benue and Kogi States later in the day, as the southern region experiences a generally cloudy atmosphere with chances of light morning rainfall.

The forecast further indicated late morning thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos States, with moderate rainfall likely in some southwestern and southeastern states by evening.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains later on Monday over Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta States.

For Tuesday, NiMet predicted a sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region, while isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over southern Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are also expected over the central states, with chances of isolated thunderstorms later in the day in parts of Kogi, Benue, and Kwara States.

“In the southern region, cloudy conditions are anticipated in the morning across Ogun, Lagos, and Cross River States, while thunderstorms with moderate rainfall may develop later in the afternoon and evening.”

NiMet listed affected areas to include Ogun, Edo, Enugu, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta States, where moderate rainfall is expected on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, NiMet forecast sunny skies over the northern region and sunny conditions with patches of clouds across the central region throughout the day, with thunderstorms developing later in some areas.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms with light rain over Kwara, Benue, and Kogi States during the afternoon and evening, urging residents to take precautions during adverse weather conditions.

“For the southern region, cloudy conditions are expected in the morning over Cross River, Rivers, and Delta States, with moderate thunderstorms likely later in the day across other coastal and inland areas.”

NiMet identified Abia, Anambra, Imo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States as areas to experience thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

The agency urged motorists to drive cautiously under rain and hazy conditions, noting that dust particles might remain suspended over northern states, reducing visibility and air quality.

NiMet also advised persons with asthma or respiratory conditions to take precautions against dust exposure and remain indoors during periods of heavy haze or poor air quality.

Airline operators were urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports and flight documentation from NiMet for effective planning and to avoid delays or disruptions due to weather conditions.

The agency encouraged residents to stay informed through its official updates and forecasts, accessible on its website, www.nimet.gov.ng, and social media channels for daily weather information. (NAN)