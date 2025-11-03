Nile University’s CMO, Gerald Osugo, Bags ARCON Fellowship Status

The Chief Marketing Officer of Nile University of Nigeria, Mr. Gerald Chukwuma Osugo, has been conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), earning the distinguished title of Fellow, Registered Practitioners in Advertising (FRPA).

The Fellowship status which is Nigeria’s highest professional recognition in the advertising industry celebrates Mr. Osugo’s exceptional contributions to strategic communication, ethical marketing practice, and brand leadership spanning over a decade.

L-R: Mr. Gerald Osugo (CMO, Nile University) and Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo (DG, ARCON), during the ARCON Induction Ceremony.

The honour was conferred during ARCON’s Fellowship Investiture Ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where industry leaders and pioneers gathered to celebrate individuals, whose work has significantly advanced the practice and influence of advertising in Nigeria.

A graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, Mr. Osugo has complemented his academic foundation with executive education at the prestigious Columbia Business School, New York, specializing in Sales Management, Customer Experience, and Digital Transformation, earning a Certificate of Business Excellence under the Chief Marketing Officer Program.

He began his career with KPMG in 2000 before joining Etisalat Nigeria (now T2, formerly 9mobile) in 2008, where he rose to the position of Head of Media Planning and Management. During his 14-year tenure, he successfully launched iconic campaigns for mass-market and high-value segments, negotiated landmark media buying deals and executed internationally recognized initiatives such as the FC Barcelona thematic campaign. He also spearheaded Etisalat’s digital marketing roadmap, positioning the brand as an early leader in online consumer engagement and influencer strategy.

In 2022, Gerald joined Nile University of Nigeria as Chief Marketing Officer, where he leads the institution’s marketing, branding, and communications strategy. Under his leadership, Nile University has achieved significant growth in student enrolment and strengthened its standing as a top-tier private university in Nigeria.

He also serves on the Board of Nile Consult & Services Ltd, the University’s business consulting subsidiary, contributing to executive education, corporate training, and innovation-driven solutions for public and private sector clients.

Beyond his corporate roles, Gerald has actively contributed to the development of Nigeria’s advertising ecosystem. He has served in executive committee capacity at the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN). He continues to play an active role in policy shaping, professional mentorship, and advertising standards development.

Middle: Mr. Gerald Osugo, Nile University’s CMO with Family & Friends at the ARCON’s Fellowship Induction Ceremony.

Speaking on the honour, Mr. Osugo expressed deep appreciation:

“Being inducted as a Fellow of ARCON is profoundly fulfilling. It is not just a recognition of my professional journey, but a validation of the values that have guided me; integrity, creativity, collaboration, and service. I thank the Council for this great honour and remain committed to advancing ethical advertising and fostering talent for the future of our profession.”

Known for his deep faith and community service through the Catholic Church, Gerald continues to mentor young professionals while championing inclusive leadership and brand purpose.

About Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

