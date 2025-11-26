Nigeria’s monthly trade surplus falls 35% to $1.39bn

By Babajide Komolafe

Nigeria’s monthly trade surplus fell by 35 per cent, month-on-month, MoM to $1.39 billion in July from $2.14 billion in June, driven by increase in imports and slight decline in exports.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this in its Monthly Economic Report for July, which showed that total exports fell by 0.8 per cent while total import rose by 25.09 per cent during the month.

The report said: “The trade surplus narrowed to $1.39 billion, from US$2.14 billion in the preceding period, reflecting both marginal decline in export performance and higher import bills.

“Export receipts fell by 0.80 per cent to $4.93 billion, largely, on account of lower earnings from the export of crude oil products, while import bills rose by 25.09 per cent to $3.54 billion, driven by increased import of oil and non-oil products.

“Analysis of export by composition showed that crude oil, gas and refined petroleum products accounted for 84.88 per cent of the total while non-oil constituted the balance. In terms of imports, non-oil import accounted for 74.50 per cent, with oil constituted the balance.

“Export earnings from crude oil, gas and refined petroleum products moderated slightly in the review period, reflecting weaker crude oil prices, amid elevated global inventories and sustained supply. Total receipts from crude oil, gas and refined petroleum products exports fell to $4.18 billion, from $4.29 billion in the preceding month.

“A disaggregation indicated that crude oil export receipts decreased to US$2.55 billion, from $2.74 billion in the preceding month. Earnings from the export of refined petroleum products fell to $0.53 billion from $0.95 billion in June 2025.

“Gas export earnings, however, increased to $1.10 billion from $0.95 billion in the preceding month. The improvement in gas receipts was supported by firmer international prices, as colder-than-average temperatures in Europe boosted demand for space heating.

‘Non-oil export earnings increased in the review period, largely on account of higher receipts from mineral products. Non-oil export earnings increased to $0.75 billion, from $0.68 billion in the preceding month.

‘Merchandise imports rose, due to increase in the importation of both oil and non-oil products. Import bills increased by 25.09 per cent to $3.54 billion, from $2.83 billion in the preceding month. A disaggregation indicated that non-oil imports increased by 23.30 per cent to $2.64 billion from $2.14 billion. Similarly, the importation of petroleum products increased to $0.90 billion from $0.69 billion in the preceding month.”