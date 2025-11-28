Nigeria to celebrate 100 years of aviation on December 1

Festus Keyamo.

By Nnasom David

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, will on Monday, December 1, 2025, host a national event marking 100 years of aviation in Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement issued by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, on Friday, 28, in Abuja.

The centenary celebration, scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the African Hall of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center, Abuja, will spotlight the country’s aviation journey since the first aircraft landed in Kano in 1925.

A key highlight is the recognition of 40 Legends of Aviation, pioneers, engineers, pilots, air traffic controllers, administrators, and industry leaders whose work helped shape Nigeria’s aviation landscape over the decades.

According to the statement, the event will draw international and domestic airlines, aviation agencies, airport authorities, ground handling companies, private sector operators, development partners, and industry experts.

“Activities include goodwill messages, keynote addresses, documentary showcases, and the unveiling of commemorative projects.”

Speaking ahead of the celebration, Keyamo said the centenary is both a moment of honour and a call to action.

“The centenary is not only an opportunity to honour the past but also to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to building a more resilient, secure, and globally competitive aviation sector,” he said.

He added that achievements recorded over the last 100 years reflect the “relentless efforts of industry pioneers and the unwavering support of partners across the world.”

According to the Ministry, the ceremony will provide a platform for reflection, recognition, and renewed collaboration as Nigeria positions itself for the next century of aviation growth.

Vanguard News